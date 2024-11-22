Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $150,908.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,908.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,887,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,974,939.78. This represents a 0.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,735. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.

