Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Sells $898,275.00 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

