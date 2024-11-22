Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 13,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon E. Bortz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

