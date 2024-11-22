Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 956 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 279,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,913 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

