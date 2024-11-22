Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,150 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,891. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrough so advanced, it’s going to make ChatGPT look like VHS. But what’s even more unbelievable? I believe it’ll make Nvidia’s meteoric rise look like a backyard bottle rocket. Click here and I’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,445,674 shares of the company's stock worth $239,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].