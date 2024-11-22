Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara Sells 3,256 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $241.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company's stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

