Stephen Ketchum Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC - Get Free Report) Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $20,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 17,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $352,064.32. This trade represents a 6.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Ketchum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 21st, Stephen Ketchum purchased 4,000 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $81,280.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Stephen Ketchum bought 7,326 shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 16,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.62.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

