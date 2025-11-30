Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $4,074,754.25 in Stock

Key Points Insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares on November 24 at an average price of $65.17 for a total of $4,074,754.25, leaving him with 39,604 shares — a 61.22% drop in his ownership stake.

on November 24 at an average price of $65.17 for a total of $4,074,754.25, leaving him with 39,604 shares — a 61.22% drop in his ownership stake. Travel + Leisure (TNL) opened at $68.58, has a 12‑month range of $37.77–$70.43 and a market cap of $4.41 billion; the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 (annualized $2.24) with an ex‑dividend date of December 12 and payment on December 31.

(annualized $2.24) with an ex‑dividend date of December 12 and payment on December 31. Analysts are generally positive with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.60; notable recent targets include JMP Securities $80 and Wells Fargo $74.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $4,074,754.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,580,992.68. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Geoffrey Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Geoffrey Richards sold 4,992 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $324,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Geoffrey Richards sold 4,556 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $296,140.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,100 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Geoffrey Richards sold 26,838 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,772,918.28.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Geoffrey Richards sold 1,404 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $90,558.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.3%

TNL stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Travel + Leisure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $50,934,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company's stock worth $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 659,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $38,959,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

