Carl C. Icahn Purchases 3,068 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,410.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,204.51. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.26. 9,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,786. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

