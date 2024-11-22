Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Sells 18,615 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU - Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 1,466,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,032. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 84.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,360,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 1,083,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company's stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company's stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

