InsiderTrades.com logo
This company will win the AI race
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
Rome wasn’t built in a day… But there is another lesser-known type of keystone, one that plays an equally critical role in supporting the most revolutionary technology the world’s ever seen… artificial intelligence. And without it, the entire AI industry would collapse.
You must read this new presentation from Porter Stansberry.

Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Director Sells 18,615 Shares of Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU - Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 1,466,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,032. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Financial Prophecy
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
The Magnificent 7 could be in for a world of pain… And the insiders know it. It’s why Jeff Bezos just sold $3 billion of Amazon… it’s why Nvidia’s CEO just sold $713 million... and it’s why Zuckerberg just sold $1.3 billion in Meta stock. The financial establishment doesn’t want you to know about this… but a controversial new documentary just pulled back the curtain and exposed what’s really going on. It’s called The Final Frontier.
Including the name of the #1 company to buy.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 84.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,360,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 1,083,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company's stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,522 shares of the company's stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 285,680 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Energy Fuels?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Energy Fuels and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
The Crypto That’s Making Wall Street Sweat
The Crypto Wall Street Is Desperate to Hide It's happening now, right under everyone's radar. Big tech gian...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Are Still Long-Term Winners
It's hard to believe that two years ago, many of us had never heard of ChatGPT. But for the last 18 months, in...
MarketBeat
⭕ [URGENT] Buy Alert just triggered
My absolute favorite stock just hit a critical "buy now" trigger price.
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Logistics Stocks That Could Soar if Ports Close
When the clock strikes midnight on October 1, 2024, dockworkers at dozens of ports throughout the United State...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy
Despite the fact that Warren Buffett is one of its biggest proponents, buy-and-hold investing gets a bad rap a...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
The Crypto That’s Making Wall Street Sweat
The Crypto Wall Street Is Desperate to Hide It's happening now, right under everyone's radar. Big tech gian...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
⭕ [URGENT] Buy Alert just triggered
My absolute favorite stock just hit a critical "buy now" trigger price.
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
24/7 Automated Profits in Crypto
What if you could make consistent daily profits in crypto with minimal effort? Beyond trading lies a vast w...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

This company will win the AI race
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
Rome wasn’t built in a day… But there is another lesser-known type of keystone, one that plays an equally critical role in supporting the most revolutionary technology the world’s ever seen… artificial intelligence. And without it, the entire AI industry would collapse.
You must read this new presentation from Porter Stansberry.