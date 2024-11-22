InsiderTrades.com logo
INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) CEO Paul Voigt Purchases 25,000 Shares

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE - Get Free Report) CEO Paul Voigt acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INNOVATE Stock Up 26.6 %

Shares of VATE stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,007. INNOVATE Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INNOVATE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in INNOVATE during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in INNOVATE by 28.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INNOVATE by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 341,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

