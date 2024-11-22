Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Chairman Buys $244,875.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas H. Werner bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. This represents a 52.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. 9,257,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,929. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of $956.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 133,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

