Sam Eaton Sells 10,744 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,301,497.60. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 23rd, Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00.

Yelp Stock Up 1.0 %

YELP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 144,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $89,567,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,819 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $62,587,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company's stock.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

