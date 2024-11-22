Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 25,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total value of C$276,500.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$336,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,651. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$689.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$11.82.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

