Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys C$99,587.40 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 1,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan purchased 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan purchased 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AIF stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$57.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.50. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$38.87 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 953.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group's payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$56.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altus Group

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

