Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Director Purchases C$41,690.00 in Stock

Key Points Director André Gaumond purchased 1,000 shares on March 19 at C$41.69 for C$41,690, increasing his holding to 78,351 shares (a 1.29% rise).

purchased 1,000 shares on March 19 at C$41.69 for C$41,690, increasing his holding to 78,351 shares (a 1.29% rise). Multiple analysts raised targets (TD to C$52 with a "buy", Canaccord to C$51, Raymond James to C$48, National Bank to C$52), leaving a consensus "Moderate Buy" and a C$45.83 target (3 Buys, 1 Hold).

and a C$45.83 target (3 Buys, 1 Hold). Altius reported C$0.24 EPS last quarter with a 614.83% net margin and 41.51% ROE; the stock trades near its 52‑week high (~C$52.43), with a P/E of 8.27 and market cap ≈C$2.93B.

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) Director Andrï¿½ Gaumond bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,266,453.19. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$52.43 on Friday. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 614.83% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of C$14.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3509869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$39.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$45.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Altius Minerals to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$45.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALS

About Altius Minerals

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with global growth trends including increasing electricity-based market share within energy usage, global infrastructure build and refurbishment growth, increased EAF based steelmaking, steadily increasing agricultural fertilizer requirements and the enhanced appetite for financial asset diversification through precious metals ownership.

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