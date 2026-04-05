Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Insider James Robert Maclean Buys 10,000 Shares

Key Points Insider James Robert Maclean bought 10,000 shares at C$5.73 on March 20, raising his stake 5.7% to 185,322 shares valued at about C$1.06M.

at C$5.73 on March 20, raising his stake 5.7% to 185,322 shares valued at about C$1.06M. Baytex reported a loss of C($1.11) EPS last quarter with negative ROE (-16.25%) and net margin (-40.77%), and the stock trades within a 52‑week range of C$1.91–C$6.35 with a C$4.37B market cap.

Analysts have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a C$5.54 target, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.0225 (annualized C$0.09, yield ~1.5%).

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) insider James Robert Maclean acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$57,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 185,322 shares in the company, valued at C$1,061,895.06. The trade was a 5.70% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Baytex Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].