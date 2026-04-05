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CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Insider Sells C$18,500.00 in Stock

April 5, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,000 shares on March 20 at C$18.50 for C$18,500, reducing his stake to 17,000 shares (a 5.56% decrease).
  • Market performance: CEU opened at C$17.67 with a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$16.72/C$13.01, a 1‑year range of C$5.59–C$19.58, market cap about C$3.71B and a P/E of 19.21.
  • Analyst and earnings context: The company reported Q EPS of C$0.53 (ROE 25.37%) and analysts rate CEU a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$14.93 and mixed recent upgrades/downgrades.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$18,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$314,500. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades


CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Read More

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