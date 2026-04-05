CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Insider Sells C$18,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,000 shares on March 20 at C$18.50 for C$18,500, reducing his stake to 17,000 shares (a 5.56% decrease).

Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,000 shares on March 20 at C$18.50 for C$18,500, reducing his stake to 17,000 shares (a 5.56% decrease). Market performance: CEU opened at C$17.67 with a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$16.72/C$13.01, a 1‑year range of C$5.59–C$19.58, market cap about C$3.71B and a P/E of 19.21.

CEU opened at C$17.67 with a 50-day/200-day moving average of C$16.72/C$13.01, a 1‑year range of C$5.59–C$19.58, market cap about C$3.71B and a P/E of 19.21. Analyst and earnings context: The company reported Q EPS of C$0.53 (ROE 25.37%) and analysts rate CEU a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of C$14.93 and mixed recent upgrades/downgrades.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$18,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$314,500. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$17.67 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered CES Energy Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].