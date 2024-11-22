InsiderTrades.com logo
[625,000% Gain] – Are You Ready for the Next Altcoin Boom?
From Crypto Swap Profits   |   Ad
All of our key indicators are flashing the same signal: an altcoin season is fast approaching. And if you know anything about crypto, you know that altcoin seasons are where some of the biggest gains happen.
Register for the FREE Workshop Now & get $10 in Bitcoin

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Tracy Robinson Purchases 3,300 Shares

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Tracy Robinson acquired 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$147.99 per share, with a total value of C$488,380.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$154.71. 227,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,542. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$147.35 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$171.07.

I hate to say I told you so
From WealthPress   |   Ad
Last month, I openly declared that a Trump Presidency was going to kick off Tesla’s New Bullish Cycle Folks who listened and bought in when I said to are currently crushing it. As a matter of fact, all the trades we’ve opened ever since I made that public declaration have ALL been winners. And it’s simply because this Tesla indicator just flipped green on the stock…
Follow this link right away.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNR

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Canadian National Railway?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Canadian National Railway and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
15 REITs That Wall Street Analysts Love in Today's Market
There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your br...
MarketBeat
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
The 12 Most-Hated Stocks on Wall Street
Wall Street research analysts must be the most optimistic people on earth. They give "buy" ratings to more tha...
MarketBeat
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Stocks for the Risk-Averse Investor
Investing is about balancing risk and reward. That's why regardless of market conditions, many investors with ...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Missed Nvidia? Watch this ASAP
This little-known project that Bill Gates has been quietly working on that’s about to unleash an AI breakthrou...
Brownstone Research | Sponsored
Musk’s new company could top a trillion?
The investment legend who predicted the rise of Bitcoin, Facebook and streaming services like Netflix… Just...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
$2 Trillion Disappears Because of Fed's Secretive New Move
$2 trillion has disappeared from the US government's books. The reason why is a new, secretive move being c...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
But another coin could soar even higher …
Donald Trump wants to be America’s first crypto president. He was the keynote speaker at the recent Bitcoin co...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

[625,000% Gain] – Are You Ready for the Next Altcoin Boom?
From Crypto Swap Profits   |   Ad
All of our key indicators are flashing the same signal: an altcoin season is fast approaching. And if you know anything about crypto, you know that altcoin seasons are where some of the biggest gains happen.
Register for the FREE Workshop Now & get $10 in Bitcoin