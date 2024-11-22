Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Tracy Robinson Purchases 3,300 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Tracy Robinson acquired 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$147.99 per share, with a total value of C$488,380.20.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$154.71. 227,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,542. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$147.35 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$171.07.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

