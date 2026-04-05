Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Purchases C$1,004,032.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Albert Monaco bought 7,400 shares on March 20 at C$135.68 each, spending C$1,004,032 and increasing his position from zero to 7,400 shares.

bought 7,400 shares on March 20 at C$135.68 each, spending C$1,004,032 and increasing his position from zero to 7,400 shares. CNR trades near C$144.93 with a market cap of C$88.61 billion and a consensus "Moderate Buy" price target of C$153.60; the company reported C$2.08 EPS on C$4.46 billion revenue last quarter and has a 52‑week range of C$126.11–C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,004,032. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$144.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.18. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$126.11 and a 52 week high of C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$153.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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