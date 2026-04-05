Richard Huang Acquires 36,000 Shares of First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock

Key Points Insider purchase: Richard Huang bought 36,000 shares on March 20 at an average price of C$0.40 (C$14,400), raising his holdings to 2,219,766 shares — a 1.65% increase valued at C$887,906.40.

Richard Huang bought 36,000 shares on March 20 at an average price of C$0.40 (C$14,400), raising his holdings to 2,219,766 shares — a 1.65% increase valued at C$887,906.40. Company financials: First Mining reported a quarterly EPS loss of C($0.02) with analysts forecasting about C($0.05) for the fiscal year; the stock trades in a 12‑month range of C$0.12–C$0.86 and the company has a market cap of roughly C$690.9M.

First Mining reported a quarterly EPS loss of C($0.02) with analysts forecasting about C($0.05) for the fiscal year; the stock trades in a 12‑month range of C$0.12–C$0.86 and the company has a market cap of roughly C$690.9M. Analyst outlook: HC Wainwright raised its target from C$0.45 to C$1.00, and the consensus rating is a Buy with a consensus target price of C$0.85.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) insider Richard Huang acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$14,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,219,766 shares in the company, valued at C$887,906.40. This represents a 1.65% increase in their ownership of the stock.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

TSE FF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.65. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$0.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Mining Gold

About First Mining Gold

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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