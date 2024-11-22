Insider Buying: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Senior Officer Purchases 15,816 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade bought 15,816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.43 per share, with a total value of C$54,248.88.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.30. 1,200 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of C$199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

