Douglas G. Cooke Sells 3,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV - Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$261.50, for a total transaction of C$784,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00.

FSV stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$268.18. 8,740 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$193.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$253.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$229.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

