IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Stephen Eddy Sells 16,100 Shares

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG - Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IMG stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.94. 348,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$7.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

