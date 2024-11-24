InsiderTrades.com logo
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$224,847.00 in Stock

November 24, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total transaction of C$224,847.00.

Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$35.91 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is C$34.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.98 and a 52 week high of C$36.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Jamieson Wellness's payout ratio is 97.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication.

