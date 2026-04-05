Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Insider Afjal Hashim Sells 16,980 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Afjal Hashim sold 16,980 Kinross Gold shares on March 19 at C$37.20 each for C$631,656, trimming his holding by 37.5% to 28,306 shares.

Afjal Hashim sold 16,980 Kinross Gold shares on March 19 at C$37.20 each for C$631,656, trimming his holding by 37.5% to 28,306 shares. Analyst sentiment has strengthened with RBC upgrading to "moderate buy" and Stifel and National Bank lifting targets to C$65 and C$60 respectively, leaving an average price target of C$51.50 and a consensus "Buy" rating.

and a consensus "Buy" rating. Fundamentals: Kinross reported quarterly EPS of C$0.92 and revenue of C$2.68 billion with a 33.95% net margin, the stock recently traded near C$43.87 (1‑year range C$16.03–C$53.57) and has a market cap of C$52.54 billion.

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) insider Afjal Hashim sold 16,980 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.20, for a total transaction of C$631,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,052,983.20. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$43.87 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$16.03 and a one year high of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.06.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$52.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

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