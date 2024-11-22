Alun Robert Doyle Buys 10,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC - Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,748.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$5.51. 344,823 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,244. The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$2.87 and a one year high of C$10.59.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Lithium Americas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.38.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

