InsiderTrades.com logo
9 hidden AI stocks set to thrive in Trump’s new era
From StockEarnings   |   Ad
AI ETFs are Booming, But These 9 AI Stocks are Better Plays By 2030, the AI industry is projected to be worth trillions of dollars (here’s how to tap into this new wealth)
Get the Name of These AI Picks Now

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys C$70,140.00 in Stock

November 24, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE - Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,140.00.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.22 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$14.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$11.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

9 hidden AI stocks set to thrive in Trump’s new era
From StockEarnings   |   Ad
AI ETFs are Booming, But These 9 AI Stocks are Better Plays By 2030, the AI industry is projected to be worth trillions of dollars (here’s how to tap into this new wealth)
Get the Name of These AI Picks Now

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRE

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Martinrea International?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Martinrea International and related companies.
More From MarketBeat
New post-election stock warning from Wall Street
If you’re holding U.S. stocks, it may be time to brace for impact. The S&P 500 crossed 6,000 for the first ...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Members of Congress agree on very few things. But in the last four years, there has been bipartisan support fo...
MarketBeat
[625,000% Gain] – Are You Ready for the Next Altcoin Boom?
All of our key indicators are flashing the same signal: an altcoin season is fast approaching. And if you k...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Stocks for the Risk-Averse Investor
Investing is about balancing risk and reward. That's why regardless of market conditions, many investors with ...
MarketBeat
The pin that pops the AI bubble
My new documentary explores the background to this pattern and how and why I believe it will almost certainly ...
Porter & Company | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Hold Appeal for Aggressive Investors
In times of market volatility, many investors sell stocks as part of a flight to safety. There's logic to this...
MarketBeat
Popular Stocks at Risk Under Trump—Are You Holding These?
The Stocks Most At-Risk from Trump’s Victory Free e-book reveals sectors – and stocks within them – likely ...
StockEarnings | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
New post-election stock warning from Wall Street
If you’re holding U.S. stocks, it may be time to brace for impact. The S&P 500 crossed 6,000 for the first ...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
[625,000% Gain] – Are You Ready for the Next Altcoin Boom?
All of our key indicators are flashing the same signal: an altcoin season is fast approaching. And if you k...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
The pin that pops the AI bubble
My new documentary explores the background to this pattern and how and why I believe it will almost certainly ...
Porter & Company | Sponsored
Popular Stocks at Risk Under Trump—Are You Holding These?
The Stocks Most At-Risk from Trump’s Victory Free e-book reveals sectors – and stocks within them – likely ...
StockEarnings | Sponsored
Are Your Retirement Savings Really Safe?What They Don’t Want You to Know About Your 401(k)
The 2008-2010 crisis wiped out almost 50% of the value of retirement funds. If you knew it was coming, wouldn'...
American Hartford Gold | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

9 hidden AI stocks set to thrive in Trump’s new era
From StockEarnings   |   Ad
AI ETFs are Booming, But These 9 AI Stocks are Better Plays By 2030, the AI industry is projected to be worth trillions of dollars (here’s how to tap into this new wealth)
Get the Name of These AI Picks Now