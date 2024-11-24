Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys C$70,140.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE - Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,140.00.

Shares of MRE opened at C$10.22 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$14.59. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$11.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

