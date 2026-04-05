Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Insider Francesco Barbara Purchases 12,333 Shares

Key Points Insider purchase: Francesco Barbara bought 12,333 shares on March 19 at C$8.95, raising his stake to 54,119 shares—a 29.51% increase—valued at roughly C$484,365.

Francesco Barbara bought 12,333 shares on March 19 at C$8.95, raising his stake to 54,119 shares—a 29.51% increase—valued at roughly C$484,365. Dividend announced: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share (annualized $0.20) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 and payment on April 15, implying a 2.1% yield and a 13.61% payout ratio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share (annualized $0.20) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 and payment on April 15, implying a 2.1% yield and a 13.61% payout ratio. Stock and fundamentals: shares opened at C$9.36 within a 52-week range of C$6.12–C$11.62, market cap ~C$674M and a P/E of 6.37; last quarter EPS was C$0.67 on C$1.19B revenue, and analysts give a Moderate Buy rating with an average target of C$12.63.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE - Get Free Report) insider Francesco Barbara bought 12,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.95 per share, with a total value of C$110,380.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 54,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$484,365.05. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock opened at C$9.36 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$674.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.4988962 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Martinrea International's payout ratio is 13.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids. The company also provides metal forming and welding solutions. The largest end market for Martinrea's products is in North America.

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