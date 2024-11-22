InsiderTrades.com logo
Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 33,300 Shares of Stock

November 22, 2024 by InsiderTrades.com

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN - Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.54 per share, with a total value of C$184,405.41.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.
  • On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation acquired 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.
  • On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.
  • On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.55. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896. The stock has a market cap of C$356.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication.

