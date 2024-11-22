Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Morguard Corporation Purchases 33,300 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN - Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 33,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.54 per share, with a total value of C$184,405.41.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation bought 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation acquired 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.

On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,297.84.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation bought 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:MRT.UN traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.55. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896. The stock has a market cap of C$356.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

