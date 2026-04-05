Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors Acquires 1,166,845 Shares

Key Points Kopernik Global Investors (insider Llc) bought 1,166,845 shares on March 20 at C$1.68 (C$1.96M) and had purchased 3,301,941 shares on March 19 (C$5.55M), bringing its stake to 44,542,614 shares — a 2.69% increase valued at ~C$74.83M.

(insider Llc) bought 1,166,845 shares on March 20 at C$1.68 (C$1.96M) and had purchased 3,301,941 shares on March 19 (C$5.55M), bringing its stake to 44,542,614 shares — a 2.69% increase valued at ~C$74.83M. Northern Dynasty’s stock opened at C$2.08 with a market cap of C$1.15B, a negative PE of -10.95, 50/200-day moving averages of C$2.23/C$2.46 and a 1‑year range of C$1.00–C$4.19; the company reported C($0.08) EPS last quarter and analysts expect -0.02 EPS for the fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors bought 1,166,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,960,299.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,542,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$74,831,591.52. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position.

Llc Kopernik Global Investors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Llc Kopernik Global Investors purchased 3,301,941 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,547,260.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.46. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.19.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

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