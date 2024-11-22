Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 24,107 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Mark Alessandro Legrow sold 24,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.11, for a total transaction of C$316,042.77.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NVA stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,645. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$15.97.

Financial Prophecy The Magnificent 7 could be in for a world of pain… And the insiders know it. It’s why Jeff Bezos just sold $3 billion of Amazon… it’s why Nvidia’s CEO just sold $713 million... and it’s why Zuckerberg just sold $1.3 billion in Meta stock. The financial establishment doesn’t want you to know about this… but a controversial new documentary just pulled back the curtain and exposed what’s really going on. It’s called The Final Frontier. Including the name of the #1 company to buy.

View Our Latest Analysis on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by InsiderTrades.com's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].