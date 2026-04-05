Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$85,470.00 in Stock

Key Points Director purchase: Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 3,000 shares on March 20 at C$28.49 each for C$85,470, raising his stake by 2.13% to 143,748 shares valued at about C$4.10 million.

Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 3,000 shares on March 20 at C$28.49 each for C$85,470, raising his stake by 2.13% to 143,748 shares valued at about C$4.10 million. Stock snapshot: PEY opened at C$25.74, with a 12‑month range of C$14.60–C$29.22, a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E of 12.50.

Analyst view: Recent analyst moves include several target increases and mixed ratings (1 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 4 Hold), leaving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$24.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.49 per share, with a total value of C$85,470.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 143,748 shares in the company, valued at C$4,095,380.52. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$25.74 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$29.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44. The business's fifty day moving average is C$26.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$24.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

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