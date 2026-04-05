John Williams Sells 1,200 Shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock

Key Points Insider John Williams sold 4,800 shares on March 19 at an average price of C$30.10 for C$144,480, reducing his stake by 2.73% to 171,285 shares valued at about C$5.16 million.

sold 4,800 shares on March 19 at an average price of C$30.10 for C$144,480, reducing his stake by 2.73% to 171,285 shares valued at about C$5.16 million. Paramount (TSE:POU) trades near C$28.31 with a market cap of C$4.09B and a low PE of 3.22; analysts have a consensus Moderate Buy with a C$31.22 target after several firms raised price targets, and the company declared a monthly C$0.05 dividend (yield ≈2.1%, ex-div Apr 15).

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) insider John Williams sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$5,138,550. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

POU stock opened at C$28.31 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50 day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$262.50 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Paramount Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on POU. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$31.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount's class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POU".

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