Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Director Dr. Arun Menawat Purchases 20,000 Shares

Key Points Director Dr. Arun Menawat bought 20,000 shares of Profound Medical on March 20 at an average price of C$6.96 , raising his stake to 658,660 shares (a 3.13% increase) valued at about C$4.58M.

of Profound Medical on March 20 at an average price of , raising his stake to 658,660 shares (a 3.13% increase) valued at about C$4.58M. Profound Medical trades near C$8.88 with a market cap of C$322.3M, shows negative profitability metrics (recent quarter EPS C$0.37 but ROE -85.73% and net margin -248.45%), and analysts forecast about -1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN - Get Free Report) Director Dr. Arun Menawat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 658,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,584,273.60. The trade was a 3.13% increase in their position.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

TSE:PRN opened at C$8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 14.98. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.23 and a 12 month high of C$12.40.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.00 million for the quarter. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 248.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

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