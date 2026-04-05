Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Insider Sells C$2,005,800.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares on March 20 at C$100.29 for C$2,005,800, cutting his holding by 10.98% to 162,080 shares (≈C$16.26M).

on March 20 at C$100.29 for C$2,005,800, cutting his holding by 10.98% to 162,080 shares (≈C$16.26M). Restaurant Brands raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.65 (paid April 2), equivalent to an annualized C$2.60 and a 2.4% yield , while the payout ratio sits at a high 105.53% .

(paid April 2), equivalent to an annualized C$2.60 and a , while the payout ratio sits at a high . Recent results: EPS C$1.32 on C$3.38B revenue with an 8.23% net margin and 23.08% ROE; the stock carries a P/E of 45.41, market cap C$36.96B, and a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with a C$84 price target.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.29, for a total value of C$2,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 162,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,255,003.20. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at C$106.71 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$83.32 and a 1-year high of C$107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.88.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR - Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a C$84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$84.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton's (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].