David Bonderman Sells 2,995 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES - Get Free Report) insider David Bonderman sold 2,995 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total transaction of C$48,905.36.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES stock opened at C$16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services's payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SES. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

