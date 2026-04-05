Insider Buying: Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Director Purchases 7,633 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Rita Adiani bought 7,633 shares on March 20 at an average price of C$3.56 , a C$27,173 purchase that raised her stake 2.46% to 318,033 shares (now worth about C$1.13M).

bought 7,633 shares on March 20 at an average price of , a C$27,173 purchase that raised her stake 2.46% to 318,033 shares (now worth about C$1.13M). Titan reported a quarterly loss of C($0.01) EPS Shares opened at C$4.12 with a market cap of C$404.95M, a P/E of 28.3, a 52‑week range of C$0.35–C$7.75, and elevated leverage (debt-to-equity 697.44) alongside mixed liquidity (quick ratio 1.88, current ratio 0.68).



Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI - Get Free Report) Director Rita Adiani acquired 7,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.56 per share, with a total value of C$27,173.48. Following the acquisition, the director owned 318,033 shares in the company, valued at C$1,132,197.48. The trade was a 2.46% increase in their position.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Mining stock opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of -1.24. Titan Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

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