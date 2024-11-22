TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$465,353.98 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director David Brast sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.01, for a total value of C$465,353.98.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$70.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 261,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,122. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.90. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$43.83 and a one year high of C$70.32.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.113 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$69.54.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

