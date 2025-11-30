Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$29,960.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Bradley John Wall bought 2,800 shares on Oct. 29 at C$10.70 each (C$29,960 total), increasing his direct holdings to 3,800 shares — a 280% ownership increase valued at C$40,660.

Whitecap pays a monthly dividend (paid Nov. 17) with an annualized yield of 6.2% and a dividend payout ratio of 64.57% (ex-dividend date Oct. 31).

and a dividend payout ratio of 64.57% (ex-dividend date Oct. 31). Analyst sentiment is positive: the stock has a consensus "Buy" rating with an average price target of C$14.08, and several firms have issued "Strong Buy" ratings and targets up to C$15.00.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$40,660. This trade represents a 280.00% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.50. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 24.23%.The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1226131 EPS for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Whitecap Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Whitecap Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$14.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitecap Resources

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap's Canadian assets.

See Also

