3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying

Small-cap stocks are interesting again because the upcoming FOMC interest rate cuts are expected to reinvigorate risk-on appetite as economic headwinds diminish and business quality improves. Stocks with insider buying are interesting because insider activity often signals an opportunity for investors. Today, we’re looking at three small-cap stocks that insiders buy and have catalysts for higher share prices that interest rate cuts will help.

Boston Omaha Is a Tightly Held Small Cap Stock

Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) is a small, diversified business headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Its business includes a network of billboards, broadband, insurance, and investment services, which combined to generate low-teens growth in Q2. The results show that growth is present in all segments and driving substantial cash flow despite the GAAP losses. GAAP losses are tied to non-cash, mark-to-market changes in asset values but offset by cash flow. Cash flow of $2.4 million is about 9.5% of revenue and nearly doubled the YoY comparison. Interest rate cuts are expected to improve revenue in all segments and aid margin.

Insiders buying Boston Omaha stock include the CEO, CFO, and three directors, who conspicuously timed their buys to coincide with the business's share sale. The sale raised about $2.5 million in cash, equating to about 2% of the shares held for corporate purposes. Insiders, including corporate shares, hold about 26% of the business, with the bulk in treasury. With this in play, dilution remains a risk but is offset by plans to repurchase shares. The board approved $20 million for repurchases, worth about 5% of the market cap.

Institutions are also significant holders of this stock. They command over 60% of the float and have bought on balance for over eight consecutive quarters. Analysts are also bullish on the stock, rating it as a Buy with potential for 30% upside at the low target and 75% at the consensus.

Culp, Incorporated Insider Buying Surges in Q3

Culp, Incorporated (NYSE: CULP) manufactures a range of fabrics and materials for the bedding and mattress industry and is well-positioned to benefit from lower interest rates. Lower rates will ease headwinds for consumers and businesses, helping to sustain company growth. The company was able to pivot back to growth in FQ3 and is expecting to remain in growth mode despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Highlights from the report include significant improvement in profitability offset by CAPEX investments that resulted in operating losses but are not expected to persist. Profitability is expected to return in F2026; until then, the balance sheet is debt-free and well-capitalized.

Insiders buying this stock include several directors and large shareholders. Their activity is conspicuous because of the spike in Q3, which is more than all insider buying for the last three years combined. Most of the shares were purchased by investor Aaron R. English, who owns about 1.3 million or a little more than 10%. No analysts rate this stock, but institutional interest is high at 75%.

Palladyne AI Corporation Insiders Buy This AI Startup

Palladyne AI Corporation (NASDAQ: PDYN) develops software to improve the functionality of third-party robotics with close-loop AI models that help machines learn. Its platforms help robots become aware of their surroundings, aiding efficiency and business outcomes in situations historically too hard to automate. The platform is intended to merge with existing commercial standards, making industry-wide adoption near effortless.

The company went public in late 2021 with a reverse SPAC merger, and its stock has been under pressure ever since. Today's story is that insider buying surged in Q2, with the CEO, CTO, and a director each making multiple purchases. Insiders own about 12% of the stock and are a significant tailwind for the market. The institutions own another 25% of the stock, showing interest, if not conviction, in the outlook for share prices.

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Culp (CULP) $4.60 -0.6% 10.00% -4.14 N/A Palladyne AI (PDYN) $1.49 -3.2% N/A -0.38 N/A Boston Omaha (BOC) $13.30 +1.6% N/A -63.33 Buy $23.50