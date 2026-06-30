Even CEOs Need Cash: Insider Selling Is Not the Only Signal in AI Stocks

Key Points Institutional buying in NVIDIA, Astera Labs, Snowflake, Datadog, and CoreWeave offsets broad insider selling, suggesting share prices may continue rising.

Datadog and Astera Labs face near-term correction risks, as analyst price targets indicate limited upside following significant recent stock price gains.

The rapid pace of AI development poses systemic risks, including potential bubbles and disruptive breakthroughs that could unsettle the broader AI trade.

Insider selling isn’t the red flag it once was because many C-suite executives, particularly in the tech industry, receive significant portions of their compensation in stock, and regulations now blanket the industry. The simple fact is that it's very hard for insiders to sell on inside information without getting caught: penalties of up to 25 years' incarceration are ample incentive not to do so. Insiders buying shares are a far more reliable signal, as they typically don’t need to buy more stock if they’ve already got exposure. Unless, of course, they think the stock price will rise.

Insider Selling Is a Contrarian Signal in 2026

In today’s market, insider sales are often triggered by prearranged 10b5-1 trading plans that insulate insiders from prosecution while helping them lock in profits and earned income, diversify personal holdings, and raise money for taxes. Even CEOs need to raise cash sometimes. The more salient details involve other market dynamics, including the institutions and analysts that drive them.

Insiders can sell all they want; if institutions and analysts are buying shares, the likely outcome is that share prices will soon rise. While insiders are selling into rallies in names like NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB), Snowflake (NASDAQ: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), their market dynamics align with rising markets; the question is whether to buy them now or if they might present better opportunities later this year.

Insider Selling Trends Mirrored Across Stocks: Institutions Are Buying

Insider statistics for these stocks reveal several common patterns. The first is that insiders have considerable exposure, owning an average of more than 9% of these companies, with NVIDIA at 3.95% and CoreWeave at 20%, the highest. Within that, insider selling is broad-based, involving numerous directors, founders, and C-suite executives, including CEOs, CFOs, and COOs. While activity is either ramping in 2026 or holding steady near long-term highs, it is unsurprising, given the stock price increase over the past few years. Average gains run in the triple digits, with many stocks up significantly on a trailing 12-month (TTM) and year-to-date basis.

Institutions are bullish on these names, having accumulated shares in each over the TTM period. However, activity is mixed for some, with quarterly balances reflecting distribution despite the TTM balance. Stocks with institutional headwinds, as indicated by the Q2 activity, include NVIDIA and Snowflake, although these trends are likely to end in the upcoming quarter. Both are well-positioned for the AI boom, though in different ways: NVIDIA is likely to beat consensus estimates again in its Q2 fiscal year 2027 release, while Snowflake is expected to show further acceleration.

Tech stocks with institutional tailwinds as Q2 2026 comes to a close include Astera Labs and CoreWeave. Astera Labs institutions have bought on balance for more than eight consecutive quarters, running at a $2-to-$1 TTM pace, with activity holding strong in Q2. CoreWeave’s institutional activity reveals that the group is buying TTM and aggressively ramping into Q2, underpinning the increase in its stock price.

Analysts Drive the Action: Some Markets Set Up for Corrections

Analysts' trends are bullish, including steady or rising coverage and rising price targets, but there are some risks in the data. While NVIDIA’s, Snowflake’s, and CoreWeave’s analysts are leading their markets, indicating substantial double-digit upside at consensus, with trends pointing to the high end, Astera Labs' and Datadog’s upside is limited in the near term.

Datadog’s nearly 120% April-to-June surge has left the stock looking close to fairly valued, while Astera Labs trades well above its consensus target and near the high end of its expected range. Both stocks could be vulnerable to pullbacks or consolidation near late-June levels unless fresh catalysts give investors another reason to keep buying. Those catalysts could arrive during the next earnings cycle, with Astera Labs expected to report in early August, Datadog and CoreWeave expected a day later, and NVIDIA and Snowflake expected later in the month.

The biggest risk for these stocks is the unprecedented speed at which the AI revolution is unfolding. At this pace, the quest for speed and power over safety raises red flags and may lead to bubbles, systemic vulnerabilities, and distrust.

As it stands, the AI bubble continues swelling and is unlikely to stop soon. Inference is taking center stage, and with it comes a new wave of infrastructure needs. Individually, risks include competition. AI underpins each's strengths, but also creates a virtuous cycle in which new technology leads to further development and newer, more powerful technology. In this environment, a game-changing advance can emerge at any time, potentially disrupting the entire AI trade.

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Companies in This Article:

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target NVIDIA (NVDA) $198.34 +1.7% 0.50% 30.38 Buy $303.84 Astera Labs (ALAB) $486.41 +6.7% N/A 328.89 Moderate Buy $265.75 Snowflake (SNOW) $252.67 +0.4% N/A -71.78 Moderate Buy $293.53 Datadog (DDOG) $258.54 +4.0% N/A 681.91 Moderate Buy $242.09 AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) $88.69 +2.2% N/A -49.94 Reduce $85.09