InsiderTrades.com logo
Kiss of death from Joe Biden
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I did not consent. You did not consent. It’s in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution but they do not care.
I have uncovered a bombshell that changes everything… and threatens everything.

Insiders Sell These Tech Stocks, but Investors Shouldn’t

July 23, 2024 by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim

Person holding mobile phone with website of technology company AppLovin Corp. on screen with logo

Key Points

  • Insiders are selling AppLovin, but investors should stay the course while analysts lead the market higher. 
  • Carvana insiders sell large amounts of stock, but no red flags are raised: analysts are leading this market higher. 
  • Datadog insiders sell stock, and sales are consistent with share-based compensation; analysts see the stock rising by 15%. 

For two reasons, insiders sell tech stocks like AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), and DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG). First, they receive share-based compensation as part of their packages and need to make periodic sales to take profits and cover taxes. There is nothing to harm investor value in that. The second is that share prices for their company stocks are increasing. If anything (other than bad news) can spur an insider to sell, it is higher share prices and the realization of value gains. The takeaway for investors is that these stocks are on the rise due to factors like performance results, positive future outlooks, analyst ratings, and anticipated further gains.

AppLovin Corporation Insiders Sell: Institutions Buy 

AppLovin Corporation insiders have periodically sold shares over the last few years, but their activity spiked in Q2, raising a red flag. While various insiders are selling, the bulk of sales are from KKR (NYSE: KKR), an early investor. KKR’s transaction included converting Class B into Class A shares, resulting in the sale of 17.5 million class shares, netting more than $1 billion across the several entities involved. The takeaway for investors is that KKR’s 10% ownership status is no longer valid, and shares of AppLovin remain tightly held. Insiders, including large shareholders, own about 15% of the stock, and institutional involvement is growing. 

Elon Musk: THIS will be bigger than Tesla
From Paradigm Press   |   Ad
If you missed out on crypto, this could be your second chance. The AI “wealth window” is opening now, but you must get in now. Don’t delay.
See all the details you need here.

Institutional interest in AppLovin is still low and less than 50% of the float, but it is growing. Institutions bought on balance in the first half, with activity spiking in Q2, consistent with the April and June pullbacks in price action. Their activity is supporting the uptrend while analysts lead the market higher. Eighteen analysts rate this tech stock, and the consensus is a Moderate Buy rating. The price target lags the action but is up about 200% since last year, trending higher, and recent activity puts the market in the range of $90 to $105 or 10% to 30% upside. 

The reason for the upswing in sentiment is results. The company emerged from a business contraction last year, sustaining acceleration sequentially into Q1 this year. The strength is expected to persist this year because the guidance is strong; guidance may be cautious given the forecast for market share expansion. AppLovin is monetizing AI for its clients.

AppLovin APP stock chart

Carvana Has Tailwinds to Drive Its Share Price Higher 

Carvana insider activity is consistent with share-based compensation except for the sales by Ernest C. Garcia II. He has made numerous sales this year, trimming his position significantly and raising a potential red flag. However, that red flag is mitigated by his support for the stock in 2022 and the profits made since—he, along with his son, Carvana CEO Ernest C. Garcia II, sank tremendous amounts of personal capital into the stock when it was at its lowest. 

Now, with business conditions stabilizing, growth and profits are back in the picture. Growth and profits support a higher share price, providing an attractive exit. Even so, insiders and significant shareholders own 17% of the stock and support the business considerably. Conversely, institutions have bought on balance in 2024. Their activity also supports the market for this stock, which analysts are leading higher. A significant shift in analysts' sentiment began in February, including upgrades and price target revisions that have sentiment and price targets rising. The sentiment is at Strong Hold, near Moderate Buy, from Reduce, and the price target, which lags price action, is up 150% in the last year; the fresh targets imply a 25% upside is possible. 

Carvana CVNA stock chart

Datadog Led Higher by Analysts Despite Insider Selling

Datadog insiders are selling, but no red flags are present. Their sales are small and periodic, aligning with expectations, and there was no spike in Q2. Insiders and large shareholders still own about 12% of the stock, providing a solid support base. That base is compounded by robust institutional interest. Institutional activity has been mixed in 2024 but ownership is strong at 78% of the stock, and activity is bullish in Q3. Analysts are notably bullish on the stock, with thirty-three rating it a consensus Moderate Buy with a price target of $138. The $138 target is rising compared to last month, last quarter, and last year, assuming a 15% upside for investors. 

DataDog DDOG stock chart

Insider Buying or Selling at Datadog?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Datadog and related companies.

Companies in This Article:

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)$117.87+2.4%0.59%26.43Moderate Buy$101.20
Carvana (CVNA)$128.89-0.9%N/A56.53Hold$100.93
AppLovin (APP)$83.24+1.8%N/A49.55Moderate Buy$71.72
Datadog (DDOG)$121.22+1.8%N/A378.81Moderate Buy$138.21
Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

[email protected]

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for InsiderTrades.com since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
This AI made her leave her job
This AI trading tool is probably unlike anything you've ever seen before… It scans the entire market and fi...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy if Inflation Sticks Around in 2024
Inflation is an unavoidable consequence of a market-based economy. In the best case, inflation is fueled by ri...
MarketBeat
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat
Elon Musk: THIS will be bigger than Tesla
If you missed out on crypto, this could be your second chance. The AI “wealth window” is opening now, but you ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
The stock market has always been unpredictable, but unprecedented world events have made the market even more ...
MarketBeat
Rare signal predicts 50% market drop - before election
The market is near all-time highs, we're told that unemployment is low, AI's a gift to humanity, and the FED w...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Best $5 Dollar Stocks to Buy
Stocks that are trading under five dollars a share are often referred to as penny stocks. This is generally co...
MarketBeat
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
This AI made her leave her job
This AI trading tool is probably unlike anything you've ever seen before… It scans the entire market and fi...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
Elon Musk: THIS will be bigger than Tesla
If you missed out on crypto, this could be your second chance. The AI “wealth window” is opening now, but you ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
Rare signal predicts 50% market drop - before election
The market is near all-time highs, we're told that unemployment is low, AI's a gift to humanity, and the FED w...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
Exposed: 3 CENT Crypto to Explode June 24th?
Chris Rowe – the man who recommended Amazon in 1998… Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2017… And has spotted 44 diffe...
True Market Insiders | Sponsored

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles

Kiss of death from Joe Biden
From Porter & Company   |   Ad
I did not consent. You did not consent. It’s in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution but they do not care.
I have uncovered a bombshell that changes everything… and threatens everything.