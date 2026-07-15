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Insider Selling: Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Director Sells C$520,000.00 in Stock

July 15, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Zedcor director Wade Robert Arthur Felesky sold 100,000 shares on July 13 at an average price of C$5.20, totaling about C$520,000. After the sale, he still held 494,500 shares, reducing his position by 16.82%.
  • Zedcor stock was down 1.0% and opened at C$5.06, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of about C$5.71 to C$5.72. The company’s shares have traded between C$3.82 and C$7.00 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Analysts remain bullish on the stock, with National Bank Financial assigning a C$7.50 price target and an outperform rating. MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Buy with a target price of C$7.54.

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC - Get Free Report) Director Wade Robert Arthur Felesky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 494,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,400. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position.

Zedcor Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Zedcor stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. Zedcor Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.30 million, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zedcor has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zedcor

Zedcor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

See Also

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