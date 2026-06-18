SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) CEO Elon Musk Sells 11,390 Shares

Key Points CEO Elon Musk sold 11,390 shares of SpaceX on April 2 at an average price of $105.32, totaling about $1.2 million. The filing noted the transaction had essentially no impact on his overall ownership stake.

of SpaceX on April 2 at an average price of $105.32, totaling about $1.2 million. The filing noted the transaction had essentially no impact on his overall ownership stake. SpaceX reported mixed recent fundamentals , posting a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in its latest earnings report.

, posting a quarterly loss of $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in its latest earnings report. Analyst sentiment is split but broadly constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.20, though individual targets range widely from $115 to $401.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) CEO Elon Musk sold 11,390 shares of SpaceX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $1,199,594.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526,165,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,415,792,588. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SpaceX Price Performance

Shares of SPCX opened at $191.82 on Thursday. SpaceX has a 52-week low of $149.34 and a 52-week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SpaceX to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on shares of SpaceX and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra began coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research set a $401.00 price objective on SpaceX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPCX

Key Headlines Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX announced a $60 billion all-stock acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor, signaling that management is using its new public currency to deepen its push into AI and enterprise software. SpaceX to acquire the AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion

SpaceX announced a $60 billion all-stock acquisition of AI coding startup Cursor, signaling that management is using its new public currency to deepen its push into AI and enterprise software. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight SpaceX’s huge market cap, strong retail demand, and potential index inclusion, which could keep passive and thematic buying interest elevated. SpaceX gains 4% after surpassing Amazon in market cap

Analysts and market commentators continue to highlight SpaceX’s huge market cap, strong retail demand, and potential index inclusion, which could keep passive and thematic buying interest elevated. Positive Sentiment: Speculation around a possible SpaceX-Tesla combination and broader AI ambitions has added to the bullish narrative around Elon Musk’s companies. Better off together? Investors weigh up a potential SpaceX-Tesla merger

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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