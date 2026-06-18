Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Major Shareholder Sells $10,667.04 in Stock

Key Points Ck Wheels LLC , Wheels Up Experience’s major shareholder, sold 4,021 shares on June 16 at an average price of $8.15 , bringing in about $32,771 .

, Wheels Up Experience’s major shareholder, sold on June 16 at an average price of , bringing in about . The insider also made additional sales on June 15 and June 17, totaling more than 6,500 shares across those trades, while still holding over 12.9 million shares .

on June 15 and June 17, totaling more than across those trades, while still holding over . Wheels Up shares were trading up 3.1% at $7.77, but the stock still carries a Sell consensus rating and the company recently reported a $2.29 per-share loss on $168.92 million in quarterly revenue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ck Wheels Llc sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $10,667.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,907,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,969,412.16. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ck Wheels Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Ck Wheels Llc sold 5,309 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,843.63.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ck Wheels Llc sold 4,021 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $32,771.15.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on UP

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

Further Reading

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