Amprius Insiders Are Selling: Should Investors Be Worried?

Key Points Broad-based insider selling by Amprius Technologies executives creates a price headwind, though the stock has risen approximately 3,000% since its late 2024 bottom.

Analysts hold a Moderate Buy consensus on AMPX, with Clear Street's Street-high $33 target implying more than 40% upside from recent levels.

A Q2 earnings report scheduled for early August, expected to show nearly 100% year-over-year revenue growth, represents the most visible near-term catalyst for the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) insiders are selling in 2026, but wouldn’t you? The stock is up more than 3,000% since its bottom in late 2024, when the company’s outlook was electrified, providing ample incentive, if not a need, to sell.

Insider portfolios are significantly skewed, need rebalancing, and will incur taxes. In such a scenario, insider selling should be expected.

The critical takeaways include broad-based selling among directors and C-suite executives, such as the CEO and CTO. Other critical details include their activity spiking in Q4 2025, ramping in Q1 2026, and sustaining a record-setting pace in Q2, creating a headwind for price action that may linger through year’s end.

Why Not to Sell Amprius Technologies This Year

Insider selling creates a headwind for AMPX stock price action, but offsets exist, including institutional and analyst activity, catalysts in play, and the technical chart setup. Institutional interest remains low at just over 5%, really an insubstantial figure, but it is on the rise. Institutions have been slowly accumulating shares over the trailing six quarters as they speculate on the capacity ramp and backlog growth. Buyers are broad-based, including big-hitters like Bank of America, Janus Henderson, RBC, and California’s State Teachers' Retirement Fund.

Analyst activity is more obviously bullish, with MarketBeat tracking 10 analysts who currently rate the stock. 10 analysts is not a robust level of coverage, but it is sufficient to support the Moderate Buy rating. Within that, 90% of the ratings are a Buy, with the first June revision an upgrade to Strong Buy from Clear Street. Clear Street pegs the price at $33, a new Street-high target forecasting more than 40% upside from recent levels. A move to $33 would be especially significant as it would represent a fresh all-time high, well above the highs set during the IPO.

Q2 Earnings and the Long-Term Growth Story

Among the near-term catalysts is the upcoming Q2 earnings report. It is scheduled for early August and expected to show nearly 100% year-over-year revenue growth. The likely outcome is that AMPX will outperform, given the business trends and history, as it has 100% of the time over the past three years.

The more important information, however, will concern capacity, production volume, and backlogs, all of which play into the longer-term outlook. The outlook suggests a hyper-growth compound annual growth rate exceeding 60% for at least the next six years, and is likely to be cautious. AMPX silicon anode batteries offer significant advantages for their users, including increased energy density, smaller size, lower weight, greater payload capacity, and superior range.

Technical Setup: Coiling for a Breakout

The technical setup is a bit mixed, with a top reached in early Q2 but otherwise bullish trends. The takeaway in early June is that this market is winding up, with support rising and strengthening while insider selling and short interest cap gains. The question is what might trigger a new high, and the upcoming earnings report is the most visible catalyst. Potential catalysts include new deals or orders, specifically from U.S. defense-related vectors.

Short-Interest Sets Stage for Volatility, Summer 2026

Short interest is a factor investors should not ignore. It's been running in the mid-teens, approximately 16% in late May, and is another headwind for the price action. Interest will likely remain high until a catalyst emerges, and then it's a matter of what kind of news is presented. Trends suggest good news is coming down the pipe and may be enough to trigger short covering or a squeeze. In this scenario, a move to fresh highs could happen quickly.

What Could Go Wrong

The largest risk for Amprius is execution. The firm relies on a contract manufacturing model, which presents hurdles, including those related to manufacturing partnerships. Amprius has been working hard to expand its footprint, has numerous Korean facilities in its network, and is expanding in the United States. Recent news includes partnering with Nanotech, an established U.S.-based battery manufacturer with active Department of Defense clearances.

Other risks include profitability and capitalization. The strategy shift to contract-based manufacturing took pressure off the business, with more than $60 million in cash on the books, but risks remain. Delays or missteps will be reflected in the stock price. As it stands, adjusted profits are expected by year’s end, with profitability improving sequentially throughout 2027.

The Demand Driver: A Drone Supercycle

Drivers for the stock price include drone demand. Drones are in a supercycle, underpinned by demand from defense and industry. Business wins include providing batteries for Matternet’s autonomous drone delivery network and Nokia’s (NYSE: NOK) drone fleet. Drone battery demand is expected to grow at a high-single-digit CAGR over the foreseeable future, potentially surpassing $2.5 billion by 2030.

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Companies in This Article:

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Amprius Technologies (AMPX) $18.82 -4.4% N/A -62.72 Moderate Buy $21.67