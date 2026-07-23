IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 38 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: IntegraFin insider Alexander Scott bought 38 shares on July 22 at GBX 390 each, following similar small purchases in June and May. The trades suggest continued insider accumulation, though the amounts were modest.

IntegraFin insider Alexander Scott bought 38 shares on July 22 at GBX 390 each, following similar small purchases in June and May. The trades suggest continued insider accumulation, though the amounts were modest. Stock performance and valuation: IntegraFin shares were down 0.8% and opened at GBX 389, near their 12-month high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of about £1.29 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

IntegraFin shares were down 0.8% and opened at GBX 389, near their 12-month high of GBX 395. The company has a market cap of about £1.29 billion and trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Recent broker reports include multiple Buy or Outperform ratings, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 427. Berenberg recently raised its target to GBX 460, while Deutsche Bank and RBC kept bullish calls in place.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 per share, with a total value of £148.20.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexander Scott acquired 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £151.79.

On Thursday, May 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, for a total transaction of £149.85.

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.8%

IHP opened at GBX 389 on Thursday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 293 and a 12 month high of GBX 395. The company has a current ratio of 250.17, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 359.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 340.57. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of GBX 8,580 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 427.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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