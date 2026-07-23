Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Insider Acquires 2,525 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Pets at Home Group insider Natalie Jane purchased 2,525 shares on July 20 at GBX 198 each, totaling about £4,999.50.

Pets at Home Group insider Natalie Jane purchased 2,525 shares on July 20 at GBX 198 each, totaling about £4,999.50. Shares and valuation: The stock was up 0.5% to GBX 199.53, trading between its 52-week low of GBX 167.20 and high of GBX 249.80. The company has a market cap of about £881.62 million.

The stock was up 0.5% to GBX 199.53, trading between its 52-week low of GBX 167.20 and high of GBX 249.80. The company has a market cap of about £881.62 million. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain positive, with three Buy ratings and one Hold, giving Pets at Home Group a consensus Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 240.

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) insider Natalie `Jane acquired 2,525 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £4,999.50.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 199.53 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.97. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 167.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 249.80. The firm has a market cap of £881.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion during the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities analysts predict that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 240.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pets at Home Group

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

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