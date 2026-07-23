Proservice Building Services Marketplace (LON:PRO) Insider Buys 639,466 Shares of Stock July 23, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Proservice Building Services Marketplace insider Tom Shorten bought 639,466 shares on July 20 at an average price of GBX 2, for a total of about £12,789. Share price moved higher: The stock was up 13.0% and opened Thursday at GBX 2.26. Valuation and trading context: Proservice has a market cap of £18.03 million, a negative P/E ratio of -4.43, and is trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Proservice Building Services Marketplace (LON:PRO - Get Free Report) insider Tom Shorten purchased 639,466 shares of Proservice Building Services Marketplace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, for a total transaction of £12,789.32. Proservice Building Services Marketplace Trading Up 13.0%Shares of Proservice Building Services Marketplace stock opened at GBX 2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.83. Proservice Building Services Marketplace has a 1-year low of GBX 1.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50. About Proservice Building Services Marketplace (Get Free Report)ProService Building Services Marketplace plc ("ProService") is the leading digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated, ProService is a one-stop-shop providing a wide range of building-related product and services for over 7,000 active account customers per month, in product verticals including equipment hire, training, fuel, equipment sales and building materials. ProService acts as principal with buyers and sellers, but all deliveries and collections are the responsibility of sellers (direct to buyer).See AlsoFive stocks we like better than Proservice Building Services MarketplaceCould Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?Small Caps Are Crushing the S&P 500—3 Stocks Still Worth BuyingMoog Is More Than a Missile Maker, and Wall Street Is NoticingA Boring Dividend Growth Strategy Becomes a Solid Defensive PlayThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Proservice Building Services Marketplace? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Proservice Building Services Marketplace and related companies. 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